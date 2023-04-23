River Oaks Capital LLC Lowers Stock Position in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST)

River Oaks Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,400 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,400 shares during the quarter. Southern First Bancshares accounts for 5.2% of River Oaks Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. River Oaks Capital LLC owned 1.26% of Southern First Bancshares worth $4,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 130.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 905 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 80.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,862 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,284 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,002 shares of the bank’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,316 shares of the bank’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Anna T. Locke purchased 675 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.70 per share, with a total value of $27,472.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,181.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider William M. Aiken III purchased 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.21 per share, with a total value of $38,210.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 7,800 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $298,038. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 9,172 shares of company stock valued at $369,852. Company insiders own 7.34% of the company's stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SFST. StockNews.com began coverage on Southern First Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Southern First Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th.

Shares of SFST opened at $28.82 on Friday. Southern First Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.11 and a 12-month high of $49.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $232.00 million, a PE ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 0.80.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $25.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.12 million. Southern First Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 22.88%. Analysts anticipate that Southern First Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the business of accepting demand deposits and savings deposits insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC), and the provision of commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans to the general public. The company was founded in March 1999 and is headquartered in Greenville, SC.

