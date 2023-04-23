River Oaks Capital LLC Purchases 2,531 Shares of Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI)

River Oaks Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,000 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,531 shares during the quarter. Financial Institutions accounts for 2.0% of River Oaks Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. River Oaks Capital LLC owned approximately 0.47% of Financial Institutions worth $1,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Financial Institutions by 0.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,258,738 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,926,000 after buying an additional 9,639 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Financial Institutions by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,199,589 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,145,000 after buying an additional 30,179 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Financial Institutions by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 763,342 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,999,000 after buying an additional 6,878 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Financial Institutions by 2.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 732,292 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,054,000 after buying an additional 14,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Financial Institutions by 30.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 494,212 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,002,000 after buying an additional 115,703 shares in the last quarter. 67.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FISI opened at $17.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $275.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Financial Institutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.55 and a 12 month high of $30.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.43.

Financial Institutions ( NASDAQ:FISI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $54.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.77 million. Financial Institutions had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 14.12%. Equities analysts predict that Financial Institutions, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.69%. This is a boost from Financial Institutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Financial Institutions’s payout ratio is 33.71%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Financial Institutions in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Financial Institutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Non-Banking, and Holding Company and Other. The Banking segment includes retail and commercial banking operations. The Non-Banking segment consists of the activities of SDN, a full-service insurance agency that offers insurance services to both personal and business clients, and Courier Capital, an investment advisor and wealth management firm that delivers customized investment management, investment consulting, and retirement plan services to individuals, businesses, institutions, foundations, and retirement plans.

