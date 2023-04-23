Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on RCKT. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rocket Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $52.58.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of RCKT opened at $18.54 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 9.29, a quick ratio of 9.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.93. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $7.57 and a 12-month high of $23.48.

Insider Transactions at Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Rocket Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RCKT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.10). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.69) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -3.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gaurav Shah sold 12,194 shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total transaction of $232,417.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 536,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,233,028.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Gaurav Shah sold 12,194 shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total transaction of $232,417.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 536,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,233,028.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jonathan David Schwartz sold 3,557 shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total value of $67,796.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,802,046.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 33.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Rocket Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCKT. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $29,885,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 133.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,551,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,612,000 after buying an additional 886,919 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,395,818 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,456,000 after buying an additional 863,452 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,392,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,142,000 after buying an additional 856,076 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 2,511.7% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 522,345 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,222,000 after purchasing an additional 502,345 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy treatment options for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. Its multi-platform development approach applies the lentiviral vector and adeno-associated viral vector gene therapy platforms.

