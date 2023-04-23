Rune (RUNE) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $465.74

Rune (RUNE) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 23rd. Rune has a market capitalization of $29,477.22 and approximately $465.74 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rune token can currently be purchased for $1.50 or 0.00005433 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Rune has traded 15.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Rune Profile

Rune was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Rune’s total supply is 13,517 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,619 tokens. Rune’s official Twitter account is @runemetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Rune is https://reddit.com/r/runemetaverse and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Rune is rune.game. Rune’s official message board is runemetaverse.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Rune

According to CryptoCompare, “Rune (RUNE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Rune has a current supply of 13,516.98418437. The last known price of Rune is 1.50465288 USD and is up 0.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rune.game.”

