Safe 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $178,438.39 (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. Safe has a market cap of $215.46 million and approximately $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Safe coin can currently be purchased for approximately $10.34 or 0.00037650 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Safe has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.80 or 0.00141271 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.66 or 0.00067925 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00039845 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003594 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000174 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0987 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Safe Profile

Safe is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official website is www.anwang.com. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 9.97409468 USD and is down -1.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Buying and Selling Safe

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

