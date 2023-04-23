Sanford C. Bernstein Begins Coverage on SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY)

Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SGSOY. Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of SGS in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of SGS from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SGS currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $933.52.

SGS Stock Up 1.8 %

SGSOY stock opened at $9.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.25. SGS has a 12 month low of $8.15 and a 12 month high of $10.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

SGS Cuts Dividend

SGS Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.2007 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th.

SGS SA is engages in the provision of inspection, verification, testing, certification and quality assurance services. It operates through the following segments: Connectivity & Products (C&P); Health & Nutrition (H&N); Industries & Environment (I&E); Natural Resources (NR); Knowledge (Kn). The Connectivity & Products segment includes Electrical and Electronic goods, Softlines, Hardlines and Trade Facilitation.

