Sanford C. Bernstein Begins Coverage on SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY)

Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SGSOY. Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of SGS in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of SGS from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SGS currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $933.52.
SGS Stock Up 1.8 %
SGSOY stock opened at $9.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.25. SGS has a 12 month low of $8.15 and a 12 month high of $10.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.04.
SGS Cuts Dividend
SGS Company Profile
SGS SA is engages in the provision of inspection, verification, testing, certification and quality assurance services. It operates through the following segments: Connectivity & Products (C&P); Health & Nutrition (H&N); Industries & Environment (I&E); Natural Resources (NR); Knowledge (Kn). The Connectivity & Products segment includes Electrical and Electronic goods, Softlines, Hardlines and Trade Facilitation.
