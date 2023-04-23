Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Shares Acquired by GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 153,213 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $7,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Sanofi during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sanofi during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in Sanofi during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sanofi by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in Sanofi by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SNY traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,621,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,929,997. The stock has a market cap of $142.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.57. Sanofi has a 12 month low of $36.91 and a 12 month high of $56.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.68.

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $10.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.51 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 15.70%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.377 per share. This represents a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Sanofi’s payout ratio is currently 44.52%.

SNY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Argus increased their target price on Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays raised Sanofi from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.11.

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

