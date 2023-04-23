Sapphire (SAPP) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1,033.18

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. Over the last seven days, Sapphire has traded 25.9% lower against the dollar. Sapphire has a market capitalization of $38.83 million and approximately $1,033.18 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sapphire coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0301 or 0.00000110 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,847.43 or 0.06726182 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001394 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00060514 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00019512 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.66 or 0.00038813 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00019357 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000247 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00006781 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000669 BTC.

Sapphire Coin Profile

Sapphire (CRYPTO:SAPP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,288,899,813 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sapphire is sappcoin.com.

Buying and Selling Sapphire

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sapphire should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sapphire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

