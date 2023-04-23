Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Position Increased by Carlson Capital Management

Carlson Capital Management increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,071 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,165 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $4,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 34,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 3,347 shares during the last quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $283,000. SigFig Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 211,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,316,000 after buying an additional 2,830 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 440.6% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Waters Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,237,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $35.82. The company had a trading volume of 3,359,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,118,167. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $27.40 and a twelve month high of $35.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

