Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.49 EPS

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The data storage provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.49), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Seagate Technology had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a negative return on equity of 124.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. Seagate Technology updated its Q4 guidance to $(0.40)-0.00 EPS and its Q4 2023 guidance to -$0.40-0 EPS.

Seagate Technology Stock Down 1.2 %

STX opened at $56.42 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.34 and a 200-day moving average of $58.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.17, a PEG ratio of 57.11 and a beta of 1.09. Seagate Technology has a 12-month low of $47.47 and a 12-month high of $88.25.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently -333.33%.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seagate Technology

In other news, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 36,809 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.14, for a total value of $2,544,974.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,360 shares in the company, valued at $2,099,090.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STX. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 65.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,805 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 4,663 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 0.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 182,883 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $16,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 4.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,946 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 153.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 89,250 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $8,059,000 after acquiring an additional 54,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its position in Seagate Technology by 44.3% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 95,541 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $8,589,000 after buying an additional 29,329 shares during the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Seagate Technology from $69.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. UBS Group dropped their target price on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.76.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

