Secret One Day Trading Volume Reaches $60,682.37 (SIE)

Secret (SIE) traded 8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. During the last seven days, Secret has traded down 8.5% against the dollar. Secret has a market capitalization of $19.22 million and $60,682.37 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Secret token can currently be bought for $0.0064 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges.

Secret Token Profile

Secret (SIE) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 31st, 2018. The official website for Secret is www.secret.dev. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network.

Secret Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00672588 USD and is down -4.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $11,859.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

