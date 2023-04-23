Shaker Financial Services LLC Acquires 23,358 Shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT)

Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 144,293 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,358 shares during the quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust were worth $1,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BGT. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 48.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 10.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,705 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 2,817 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust during the first quarter worth about $149,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 16.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 361,948 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,614,000 after buying an additional 51,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust during the first quarter worth about $252,000.

Shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust stock opened at $11.35 on Friday. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a 12-month low of $10.56 and a 12-month high of $12.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.24.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.1083 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.45%.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The company’s investment objective is to provide high level of current income and secondary objective to seek the preservation of capital to the extent consistent with its primary objective of high current income. The company was founded in August 2004 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

