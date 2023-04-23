Shaker Financial Services LLC Acquires 3,791 Shares of Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET)

Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 162,623 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,791 shares during the quarter. Central Securities comprises 2.5% of Shaker Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Central Securities were worth $5,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Central Securities by 3.1% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Central Securities by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL grew its position in shares of Central Securities by 2.0% in the third quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 29,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Central Securities by 2.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selway Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Central Securities in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. 9.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Central Securities Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CET opened at $35.06 on Friday. Central Securities Corp. has a 52-week low of $33.01 and a 52-week high of $40.28.

Insider Activity

Central Securities Profile

In other Central Securities news, Director David Martin Poppe purchased 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.24 per share, with a total value of $119,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Central Securities is a financial firm that provides investment and consulting services for various clients.

