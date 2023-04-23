Shaker Financial Services LLC Buys 34,314 Shares of Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV)

Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV – Get Rating) by 50.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 102,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,314 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC owned approximately 1.75% of Bancroft Fund worth $1,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Round Rock Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bancroft Fund by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 25,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in Bancroft Fund by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 38,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Bancroft Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $391,000. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Bancroft Fund by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Bancroft Fund by 88.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 20,418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Bancroft Fund alerts:

Bancroft Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

Bancroft Fund stock opened at $16.61 on Friday. Bancroft Fund Ltd. has a 12-month low of $16.01 and a 12-month high of $21.59.

Bancroft Fund Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Bancroft Fund

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th.

In other news, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total transaction of $198,960.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at $746,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Bancroft Fund Profile

(Get Rating)

Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSE MKT: BCV) operates as a closed-end, diversified management company and invests primarily in convertible securities with the objectives of providing income and the potential for capital appreciation; which objectives the Fund considers to be relatively equal, over the long-term, due to the nature of the securities in which it invests.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bancroft Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancroft Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.