Shaker Financial Services LLC Has $924,000 Stock Holdings in Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL)

Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its position in Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 65,028 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,161 shares during the quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Tekla Life Sciences Investors were worth $924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HQL. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $166,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors in the 1st quarter valued at about $170,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 13,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 16,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the period. 15.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tekla Life Sciences Investors Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE HQL opened at $14.11 on Friday. Tekla Life Sciences Investors has a fifty-two week low of $13.03 and a fifty-two week high of $16.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.36.

Tekla Life Sciences Investors Increases Dividend

Tekla Life Sciences Investors Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were given a $0.33 dividend. This is a boost from Tekla Life Sciences Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.36%.

Tekla Life Sciences Investors operates as a closed-end investment fund, which engages in the investment in the life sciences industry. It invests in biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals and healthcare information technology and services. The company was founded on February 20, 1992 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

