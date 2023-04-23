Shaker Financial Services LLC Purchases 231,478 Shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN)

Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN – Get Rating) by 105.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 451,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 231,478 shares during the period. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II accounts for 1.5% of Shaker Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II were worth $3,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Claybrook Capital LLC bought a new position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000.

PFN stock opened at $6.98 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.34. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $6.73 and a fifty-two week high of $8.46.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.0718 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II operates as a closed end investment trust. It engages in the provision of current income, consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on October 29, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

