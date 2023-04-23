Shaker Financial Services LLC Sells 80,903 Shares of Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR)

Shaker Financial Services LLC reduced its stake in Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR – Get Rating) by 58.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 57,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 80,903 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Source Capital were worth $2,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SOR. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Source Capital by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Source Capital by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Source Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $219,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Source Capital by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 63,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,389,000 after buying an additional 6,853 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Source Capital by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 91,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,198,000 after buying an additional 5,239 shares during the period. 15.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Source Capital alerts:

Source Capital Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of Source Capital stock opened at $37.75 on Friday. Source Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.43 and a 12 month high of $41.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.41.

Source Capital Announces Dividend

Source Capital Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th.

(Get Rating)

Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Source Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Source Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.