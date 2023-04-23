SingularityNET (AGIX) Market Cap Reaches $420.18 Million

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 23rd. One SingularityNET token can currently be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00001254 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded down 19.5% against the U.S. dollar. SingularityNET has a total market cap of $420.18 million and approximately $29.04 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00008348 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00028963 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00020434 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00018863 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000074 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27,580.45 or 0.99990233 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002414 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) is a token. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,282,847,949 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,214,421,357 tokens. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,282,847,949.0392973 with 1,214,421,357.2620103 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.3478355 USD and is up 2.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 90 active market(s) with $30,483,898.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

