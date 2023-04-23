Smith Salley & Associates Grows Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Smith Salley & Associates raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 39.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,751 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $685,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 54,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,947,000 after acquiring an additional 15,470 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 125,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,291,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $8,099,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $413.89 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $404.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $395.67. The company has a market cap of $311.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.53 and a 52 week high of $439.09.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

