Smith Salley & Associates Has $800,000 Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Smith Salley & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,249 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 761,575 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $90,284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,024 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $664,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,530 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,862 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on YUM shares. StockNews.com raised Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Yum! Brands from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Yum! Brands from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.06.

Yum! Brands Stock Up 0.6 %

Yum! Brands stock opened at $138.33 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.96 and a 12-month high of $138.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $130.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.09. The stock has a market cap of $38.75 billion, a PE ratio of 30.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.05. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 19.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum! Brands Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were given a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 21st. This is a boost from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 53.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Yum! Brands

In other news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $500,480.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,183 shares in the company, valued at $432,888. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.81, for a total transaction of $519,827.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at $7,727,983.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $500,480.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,183 shares in the company, valued at $432,888. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,875 shares of company stock worth $3,166,805 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Yum! Brands

(Get Rating)

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.