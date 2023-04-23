Smith Salley & Associates Increases Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Smith Salley & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,650 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Tesla were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Tesla by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 62,290 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,673,000 after acquiring an additional 6,038 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its position in Tesla by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 11,255 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Tesla by 85.4% during the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,081 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its position in Tesla by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 9,573 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in Tesla by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,176 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $165.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.57. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $344.95. The firm has a market cap of $523.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.55, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 2.00.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Tesla had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The company had revenue of $23.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total value of $1,706,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at $10,442,087.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.31, for a total transaction of $739,912.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 199,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,328,421.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total transaction of $1,706,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,442,087.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 153,219 shares of company stock worth $29,698,354 over the last 90 days. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TSLA. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $275.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Argus reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $374.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $340.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $207.13.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

