Smith Salley & Associates Increases Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Smith Salley & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,650 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Tesla were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Tesla by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 62,290 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,673,000 after acquiring an additional 6,038 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its position in Tesla by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 11,255 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Tesla by 85.4% during the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,081 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its position in Tesla by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 9,573 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in Tesla by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,176 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NASDAQ TSLA opened at $165.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.57. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $344.95. The firm has a market cap of $523.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.55, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 2.00.
In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total value of $1,706,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at $10,442,087.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.31, for a total transaction of $739,912.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 199,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,328,421.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total transaction of $1,706,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,442,087.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 153,219 shares of company stock worth $29,698,354 over the last 90 days. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on TSLA. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $275.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Argus reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $374.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $340.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $207.13.
Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.
