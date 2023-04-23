Smith Salley & Associates Invests $599,000 in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Smith Salley & Associates purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $599,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 293.8% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $95.02 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $97.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.76. The firm has a market cap of $65.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $86.40 and a 52 week high of $108.24.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

