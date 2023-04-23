Smith Salley & Associates Makes New $252,000 Investment in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Smith Salley & Associates acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,325 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 108.2% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 57.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BA shares. Northcoast Research lowered Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $225.00 price objective on Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Boeing from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Boeing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $213.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.59.

NYSE:BA opened at $205.15 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $113.02 and a twelve month high of $221.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $207.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.80. The company has a market cap of $122.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.75 and a beta of 1.43.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($1.80). The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($7.69) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

