Smith Salley & Associates Sells 7,442 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Smith Salley & Associates trimmed its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,647 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 7,442 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Comcast were worth $1,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 82.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Comcast Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $37.74 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.32 and a 200-day moving average of $35.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $47.00.

Comcast Increases Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $30.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.36 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 18.40%. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Comcast’s payout ratio is 97.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $36.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. KGI Securities downgraded shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comcast

In other Comcast news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,610,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total transaction of $3,832,980.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,153,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,865,603.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,527,791 shares of company stock worth $19,025,007. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

Featured Articles

