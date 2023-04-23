SoFi Technologies, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.08) Per Share (NASDAQ:SOFI)

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer lifted their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 18th. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.09). Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for SoFi Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.20) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for SoFi Technologies’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SOFI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.00.

SoFi Technologies Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of SOFI opened at $5.94 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.07 and its 200 day moving average is $5.54. SoFi Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $4.24 and a fifty-two week high of $8.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of -14.85 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 2.00.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $443.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.84 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 6.17% and a negative net margin of 19.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS.

In other news, General Counsel Robert S. Lavet sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total transaction of $1,612,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1,253,269 shares in the company, valued at $10,101,348.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Robert S. Lavet sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total value of $1,612,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1,253,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,101,348.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 180,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.53 per share, for a total transaction of $995,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,984,110 shares in the company, valued at $33,092,128.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 197.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.32% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

