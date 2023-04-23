Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN) Price Target Cut to $17.00 by Analysts at Chardan Capital

Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Chardan Capital from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $6.70 price objective on shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Stock Down 17.6 %

Sonnet BioTherapeutics stock opened at $0.25 on Wednesday. Sonnet BioTherapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.25 and a 52-week high of $4.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sonnet BioTherapeutics

Sonnet BioTherapeutics ( NASDAQ:SONN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $0.30. Sonnet BioTherapeutics had a negative net margin of 11,316.93% and a negative return on equity of 3,609.07%. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Sonnet BioTherapeutics will post -4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SONN. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics by 96.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 130,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 64,100 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Sonnet BioTherapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics by 438.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,801,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 1,466,470 shares during the period. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Company Profile

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops platform for biologic medicines of single or bispecific action. The company develops fully human albumin binding technology, which utilizes human single chain antibodies fragment that binds to and hitch-hikes on human serum albumin for transport to target tissues.

