Sourceless Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $401.13 Million (STR)

Sourceless (STR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 22nd. During the last seven days, Sourceless has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. One Sourceless token can now be purchased for $0.0191 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular exchanges. Sourceless has a market cap of $401.13 million and approximately $10.95 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Sourceless alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00008343 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00028985 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00020411 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00018912 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001257 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,618.50 or 1.00019836 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002411 BTC.

Sourceless Token Profile

Sourceless (STR) is a token. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Sourceless is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com. The official website for Sourceless is sourceless.io. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Sourceless

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.01900314 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $6.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sourceless should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sourceless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sourceless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sourceless and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.