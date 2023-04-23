Sourceless Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $400.89 Million (STR)

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. Sourceless has a total market capitalization of $400.89 million and $585.18 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sourceless token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0191 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Sourceless has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Sourceless alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00008429 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00028379 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00020459 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00018863 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001238 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27,533.68 or 0.99985779 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002395 BTC.

About Sourceless

Sourceless is a token. It was first traded on January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Sourceless is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Sourceless is sourceless.io. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Sourceless

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.01909784 USD and is up 0.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $15.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sourceless should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sourceless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sourceless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sourceless and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.