Southern Missouri Bancorp (SMBC) to Release Earnings on Monday

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th.

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The savings and loans company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $33.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.89 million. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 27.97%. On average, analysts expect Southern Missouri Bancorp to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of SMBC stock opened at $36.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $409.31 million, a P/E ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.88. Southern Missouri Bancorp has a 52 week low of $35.23 and a 52 week high of $56.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.46.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. Southern Missouri Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 17.72%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

Insider Activity

In other Southern Missouri Bancorp news, Director Daniel Lee Jones bought 2,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.78 per share, for a total transaction of $106,736.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 275,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,764,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Southern Missouri Bancorp news, Director Daniel Lee Jones bought 2,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.78 per share, for a total transaction of $106,736.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 275,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,764,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Greg A. Steffens bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.76 per share, for a total transaction of $40,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,856,455.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 8,495 shares of company stock worth $345,046. 17.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southern Missouri Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,369 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 264.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,811 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Southern Missouri Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Southern Missouri Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,532 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. 51.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Southern Missouri Bancorp

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc is as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The firm focuses on attracting retail deposits from the general public and using such deposits along with wholesale funding from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Des Moines (“”FHLB””), and, to a lesser extent, brokered deposits, to invest in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans, mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate, commercial non-mortgage business loans, and consumer loans.

