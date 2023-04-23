SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. reduced its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,817 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Source Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 3,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 2,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of GLD traded down $1.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $184.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,698,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,063,185. The business has a fifty day moving average of $178.72 and a 200 day moving average of $170.45. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $150.57 and a 1 year high of $190.41.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

