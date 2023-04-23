SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Position Increased by Red Wave Investments LLC

Red Wave Investments LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,666 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,372 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Red Wave Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Red Wave Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $5,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the third quarter worth $33,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 50.3% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the third quarter valued at about $100,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPDW opened at $32.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.76 and its 200-day moving average is $30.45. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $25.13 and a 52-week high of $33.23.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.