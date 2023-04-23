SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) is Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. decreased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 379,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,754 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. owned 0.12% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $17,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 245,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,034,000 after buying an additional 46,911 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 643,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,947,000 after buying an additional 31,990 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPLG stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.47. The company had a trading volume of 2,154,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,745,010. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.33 and its 200 day moving average is $46.33. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.92 and a fifty-two week high of $51.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

