SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) Stake Raised by Klingman & Associates LLC

Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 315,095 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,555 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF accounts for 1.8% of Klingman & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $20,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDYG. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 541.0% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 120.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,000.
SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Price Performance
SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF stock opened at $68.48 on Friday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a one year low of $58.97 and a one year high of $72.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.09.
SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Company Profile
SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.
