SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 392 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SDY. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000.
SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
Shares of SDY opened at $124.46 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $110.55 and a 12 month high of $132.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $123.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.75. The firm has a market cap of $25.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86.
About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF
The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.
