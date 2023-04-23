ssv.network (SSV) Price Down 22.9% This Week

ssv.network (SSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. During the last week, ssv.network has traded down 22.9% against the dollar. ssv.network has a total market cap of $294.30 million and approximately $15.96 million worth of ssv.network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ssv.network token can now be bought for $26.57 or 0.00096162 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ssv.network’s genesis date was August 31st, 2021. ssv.network’s total supply is 11,012,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,076,871 tokens. ssv.network’s official Twitter account is @blox_staking. The Reddit community for ssv.network is https://reddit.com/r/ssvnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ssv.network’s official website is ssv.network. The official message board for ssv.network is medium.com/bloxstaking.

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Shared Validators (SSV) is a protocol for securely splitting a validator key for Ethereum staking between non-trusting operators, ensuring decentralization, fault tolerance, and optimal security. Developed by a team including Ethereum Foundation researchers and stakeholders from Consensus, Coinbase, and Blox Staking, SSV was first discussed in a 2019 theoretical paper. In 2020, the EF awarded a staking community grant to develop the first audited implementation of a SSV configuration, which is being led by Blox Staking with contributions from the community and open public testnets.”

