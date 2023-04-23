Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Holdings Raised by Lipe & Dalton

Lipe & Dalton increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the quarter. Lipe & Dalton’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 7.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Czech National Bank acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,292,000. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the third quarter valued at $7,514,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 27,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after buying an additional 2,436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SWK opened at $80.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78, a P/E/G ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.30. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.24 and a 1 year high of $144.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.84.

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.23. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 6.24%. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is 47.13%.

Several research firms have weighed in on SWK. Mizuho lifted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Longbow Research downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.33.

In related news, SVP Janet Link sold 2,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.73, for a total transaction of $221,269.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,116,456.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

