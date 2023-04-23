Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target Cut to $131.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Bank of America from $138.00 to $131.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the coffee company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SBUX. Barclays raised their price target on Starbucks from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Tigress Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, January 20th. TD Cowen reissued an outperform rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Starbucks from $92.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Starbucks in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $109.11.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $108.19 on Wednesday. Starbucks has a 1 year low of $68.39 and a 1 year high of $110.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.50 and a 200 day moving average of $100.11. The stock has a market cap of $124.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.95.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.09% and a negative return on equity of 39.78%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Starbucks will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.87%.

In other Starbucks news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $321,317.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,150,227.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Starbucks news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $321,317.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,150,227.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $77,648.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,910,954. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management increased its stake in Starbucks by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 590 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. First American Trust FSB grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 2,649 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,996 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,626 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,394 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

