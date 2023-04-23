Status (SNT) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.52 Million

Status (SNT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 22nd. Status has a market capitalization of $105.71 million and approximately $1.52 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Status token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0274 or 0.00000100 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Status has traded down 5.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00008365 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00028965 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00020490 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00018970 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001252 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000069 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27,536.25 or 1.00121632 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000116 BTC.

SNT is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,974,035 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,855,825,825 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. Status’ official website is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,974,035 with 3,855,825,825.4100976 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02704814 USD and is down -3.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 95 active market(s) with $3,704,024.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

