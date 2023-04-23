Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 996 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $3,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STLD. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Steel Dynamics by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on STLD. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup downgraded Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $106.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.50.

Steel Dynamics Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Steel Dynamics stock opened at $110.05 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $115.24 and its 200-day moving average is $106.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a PE ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.44 and a 12-month high of $136.46.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 47.68% and a net margin of 15.73%. Steel Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 15.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Steel Dynamics Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.425 dividend. This is an increase from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.05%.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel, long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail, and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

Featured Articles

