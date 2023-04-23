Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) Holdings Decreased by Channing Global Advisors LLC

Channing Global Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 231,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,721 shares during the quarter. Stellantis accounts for approximately 3.8% of Channing Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Channing Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $3,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STLA. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Stellantis in the 3rd quarter worth about $130,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Stellantis in the 3rd quarter worth about $169,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Stellantis by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,276,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,351,000 after purchasing an additional 576,389 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Stellantis by 156.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 25,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 15,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in Stellantis by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 14,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 4,402 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STLA opened at $17.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.63. Stellantis has a 52 week low of $11.37 and a 52 week high of $18.97.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.1664 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 24th.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised Stellantis from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

About Stellantis

Stellantis NV engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and sale of vehicles. It offers its products under the Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, Dodge, DS, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Opel, Peugeot, Ram, and Vauxhall brands. The company was founded on April 01, 2014 and is headquartered in Hoofddorp, the Netherlands.

