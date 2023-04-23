Stifel Nicolaus Trims CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Target Price to $205.00

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $215.00 to $205.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on CDW from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Raymond James boosted their price target on CDW from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on CDW from $230.00 to $195.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded CDW from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on CDW from $228.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $208.13.

CDW Price Performance

NASDAQ CDW opened at $163.13 on Wednesday. CDW has a one year low of $147.91 and a one year high of $215.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $194.09 and a 200 day moving average of $186.26. The company has a market capitalization of $22.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.33.

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 103.95% and a net margin of 4.69%. CDW’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CDW will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

CDW declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 8th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

CDW Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. CDW’s payout ratio is currently 29.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 4,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.23, for a total value of $955,790.69. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,669,927.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDW. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in CDW by 130.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,442,301 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $436,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,869 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 20,470.2% during the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 787,838 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 784,008 shares in the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CDW during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,994,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CDW during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,992,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 109.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 551,217 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $86,034,000 after acquiring an additional 287,957 shares in the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium, and large business, government, education, and healthcare customers. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, Public, and Other. The Public segment includes government agencies and education and healthcare institutions.

