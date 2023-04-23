StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Flexsteel Industries from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th.

Flexsteel Industries Stock Performance

Flexsteel Industries stock opened at $17.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $92.05 million, a PE ratio of 13.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Flexsteel Industries has a 12 month low of $13.46 and a 12 month high of $23.81.

Flexsteel Industries Announces Dividend

Flexsteel Industries ( NASDAQ:FLXS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $93.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.10 million. Flexsteel Industries had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 6.34%. Research analysts expect that Flexsteel Industries will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Flexsteel Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Insider Transactions at Flexsteel Industries

In other news, VP Timothy Patrick Newlin sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,154 shares in the company, valued at $543,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flexsteel Industries

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Flexsteel Industries by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 243,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,828,000 after buying an additional 5,362 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Flexsteel Industries by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 146,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after buying an additional 40,540 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Flexsteel Industries by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 106,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Flexsteel Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,380,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Flexsteel Industries by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 51,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 8,769 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.24% of the company’s stock.

About Flexsteel Industries

Flexsteel Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, import, and marketing of residential and commercial upholstered, and wood furniture products. Its products include sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining and rocker-reclining chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables and chairs, and bedroom furniture.

