StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE)

Posted by on Apr 23rd, 2023

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPEGet Rating) in a report released on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AMPE opened at $0.22 on Friday. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.19 and a 52-week high of $4.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.81.

About Ampio Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of therapies to treat prevalent inflammatory conditions. Its product pipeline includes new uses for approved drugs and new molecular entities for important therapeutic areas, including metabolic disease, eye disease, kidney disease, inflammation and sexual dysfunction and CNS disease.

