StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE)

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Ampio Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of NYSE AMPE opened at $0.22 on Friday. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.19 and a 52-week high of $4.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.81.
About Ampio Pharmaceuticals
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ampio Pharmaceuticals (AMPE)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/17 – 4/21
- 2 Industrial Strength Dividend Stocks Melting Up
- Proctor & Gamble Is Going To Set A New High
- AutoNation’s Plans are Keeping Analysts Around
- Netflix Increases Buybacks: Can It Complete A Reversal In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Ampio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ampio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.