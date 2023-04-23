StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration in a report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Odyssey Marine Exploration Stock Up 0.3 %

OMEX stock opened at $3.00 on Friday. Odyssey Marine Exploration has a 52 week low of $2.29 and a 52 week high of $6.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.16 and its 200 day moving average is $3.16.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Odyssey Marine Exploration

In other Odyssey Marine Exploration news, Director John Abbott sold 42,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.05, for a total value of $128,758.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,612.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 4,714 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 51,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 56,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 11,547 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 4,371 shares during the period. 36.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Odyssey Marine Exploration

(Get Rating)

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc is a deep-ocean exploration pioneer that provides access to critical mineral resources. The company uses innovative methods and cutting-edge technology to discover, validate and develop subsea mineral deposits in an environmentally and socially responsible manner. Its growing project portfolio includes different mineral sets in various jurisdictions around the world.

Further Reading

