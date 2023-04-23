StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Salisbury Bancorp Price Performance

SAL stock opened at $23.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $138.10 million, a P/E ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Salisbury Bancorp has a 1 year low of $22.50 and a 1 year high of $32.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.27 and a 200 day moving average of $27.91.

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. Salisbury Bancorp had a net margin of 25.51% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The business had revenue of $14.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Salisbury Bancorp will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Salisbury Bancorp Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Salisbury Bancorp

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Salisbury Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.40%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FJ Capital Management LLC raised its position in Salisbury Bancorp by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 384,570 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,075,000 after acquiring an additional 22,570 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 98.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 236,342 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,663,000 after purchasing an additional 117,515 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Salisbury Bancorp by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 195,058 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,125,000 after acquiring an additional 6,708 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Salisbury Bancorp by 102.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 86,015 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 43,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Salisbury Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $2,697,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.15% of the company’s stock.

Salisbury Bancorp Company Profile

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. Its products include checking accounts, savings and mortgage market accounts, mortgage loans, health savings account, and retirement account.

Featured Articles

