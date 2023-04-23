StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial cut Shaw Communications from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Scotiabank cut Shaw Communications from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Desjardins cut Shaw Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Shaw Communications from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.50.

Shaw Communications Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE SJR opened at $30.18 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.25 and its 200 day moving average is $27.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Shaw Communications has a 12 month low of $23.64 and a 12 month high of $31.60. The stock has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 0.52.

Shaw Communications Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Shaw Communications

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.074 per share. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. This is a boost from Shaw Communications’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 76.32%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SJR. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Shaw Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $157,812,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Shaw Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $159,219,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Shaw Communications by 2,771.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,635,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,921,000 after buying an additional 5,439,058 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Shaw Communications by 327.3% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,737,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,589,000 after buying an additional 2,862,476 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Shaw Communications by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,582,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,766,000 after buying an additional 2,075,248 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.44% of the company’s stock.

Shaw Communications Company Profile

Shaw Communications, Inc engages in the provision of cable telecommunications and satellite video services. The company was founded by James Robert Shaw on December 9, 1966 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

