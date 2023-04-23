StockNews.com Upgrades Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $97.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an outperform rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $86.95.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Up 0.9 %

EW opened at $86.54 on Wednesday. Edwards Lifesciences has a fifty-two week low of $67.13 and a fifty-two week high of $124.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.03. The company has a market capitalization of $52.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.48 and a 200-day moving average of $78.37.

Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 28.27%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total value of $543,043.75. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at $5,051,800.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total value of $304,040.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,437,425.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total value of $543,043.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at $5,051,800.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,821 shares of company stock worth $7,749,733 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Edwards Lifesciences

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 74.1% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 329 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 96.1% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 353 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 708.0% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

