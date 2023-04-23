StockNews.com Upgrades Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $97.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an outperform rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $86.95.
Edwards Lifesciences Stock Up 0.9 %
EW opened at $86.54 on Wednesday. Edwards Lifesciences has a fifty-two week low of $67.13 and a fifty-two week high of $124.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.03. The company has a market capitalization of $52.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.48 and a 200-day moving average of $78.37.
Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences
In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total value of $543,043.75. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at $5,051,800.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total value of $304,040.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,437,425.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total value of $543,043.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at $5,051,800.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,821 shares of company stock worth $7,749,733 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Edwards Lifesciences
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 74.1% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 329 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 96.1% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 353 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 708.0% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile
Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.
