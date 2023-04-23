Storj (STORJ) Price Tops $0.36 on Major Exchanges

Storj (STORJ) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 22nd. One Storj token can currently be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00001311 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Storj has a market capitalization of $149.40 million and $10.23 million worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Storj has traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Storj Profile

Storj was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 tokens and its circulating supply is 412,937,122 tokens. Storj’s official Twitter account is @storj and its Facebook page is accessible here. Storj’s official message board is community.storj.io. The official website for Storj is storj.io. The Reddit community for Storj is https://reddit.com/r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Storj is a decentralized cloud storage platform that allows users to securely and privately store their data on a distributed network of nodes. The platform uses blockchain technology and cryptographic protocols to ensure that user data remains secure and immutable. Storj was created by a team of developers led by Shawn Wilkinson, and the Storj token, or STORJ, is used to pay for storage and bandwidth on the network and incentivize node operators to provide storage and bandwidth. Overall, Storj provides a secure, decentralized, and cost-effective alternative to traditional cloud storage services while allowing users to retain ownership and control of their data.”

