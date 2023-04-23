Strike Market Capitalization Hits $49.58 Million (STRK)

Strike (STRK) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. During the last week, Strike has traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar. One Strike token can currently be purchased for approximately $13.46 or 0.00048865 BTC on exchanges. Strike has a market cap of $49.58 million and $159,570.30 worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Strike

Strike launched on March 29th, 2021. Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,684,322 tokens. Strike’s official website is strike.org. Strike’s official Twitter account is @strikefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Strike’s official message board is medium.com/strikefinance.

Strike Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Strike is an autonomous and decentralized money market that enables variable-based rates for supplying digital asset collaterals to the protocol and for borrowing digital assets from the protocol with over-collateralized assets.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strike directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Strike should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Strike using one of the exchanges listed above.

