Suku Market Cap Tops $10.76 Million (SUKU)

Suku (SUKU) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 23rd. Suku has a market capitalization of $10.76 million and approximately $676,330.58 worth of Suku was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Suku token can now be purchased for about $0.0603 or 0.00000218 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Suku has traded down 16.8% against the US dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Suku Token Profile

Suku launched on October 17th, 2019. Suku’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,403,407 tokens. The Reddit community for Suku is https://reddit.com/r/sukuecosystem. The official message board for Suku is medium.com/suku. Suku’s official Twitter account is @suku_world and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Suku is www.suku.world.

According to CryptoCompare, “SUKU is the link between open finance, traceability, and transparency. It aims to become the future of supply chains today.

Supply chain participants such as farmers, manufacturers, and distributors who share information about their SUKU-traced products, get rewarded, and may be able to take advantage of the many benefits of decentralized finance built on the blockchain.”

Suku Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suku directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Suku should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Suku using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

